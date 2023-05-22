Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Miami Heat are currently up 3-0 on the Boston Celtics, looking like a much better and tougher team throughout the series. In a dominating Game 3 win, Marcus Smart took offense to the Heat talking so much trash and decided to remind them of last year. However, this did nothing to phase Jimmy Butler.

“We beat y’all last year, we good. Stop talking the whole f***ing game.” Marcus Smart was not happy with Jimmy Butler and the Heat’s trash talk during Game 3 of the Celtics vs. Heat ECF series 😳 Thoughts? 🤔 (via @legendz_nba)pic.twitter.com/i1cciq7PJF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 22, 2023

“We beat y’all last year, we good. Stop talking the whole f***ing game!”

Marcus Smart was not a fan of the Heat talking their talk, although Butler gave no credence to Smart calling them out.

“That’s some bull****. They need help. I’m telling you, they are buns. They are gonna get out.”

Instead of immediately talking back, Jimmy Butler decided to hold his tongue and just relay a message to his teammates. He does not mince words in downgrading the Celtics as a team, and based on how the Heat have outplayed them in this series, it looks like Butler’s teammates wholeheartedly agree.

It was an interesting tactic by Smart to emphasize last year amid getting blown out in Game 3 and on the brink of going down 3-0. With the Heat going on to win the game, Smart does not look like the savviest of players now. In Game 4, expect Smart to say less about how he thinks the Celtics are a better team.

The aforementioned Game 4 will take place on Tuesday, with Miami gunning for a sweep and their second trip to the NBA Finals in the last four years. If the Heat do finish off the Celtics, it will be quite the fall from grace for Boston and a continued fairytale run for Miami.