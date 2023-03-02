The Philadelphia 76ers didn’t even have Joel Embiid on Wednesday night after the All-Star big man was ruled out due to a left foot injury. Nevertheless, the Sixers still cruised to victory over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, who for their part, have now lost five out of their last six games.

To make matters worse, Butler was forced to exit the game early due to a knee injury. As reported by team reporter Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Butler left the bench with 10 minutes remaining in the game. The veteran went to the locker room to get treatment for his sore right knee, which likely bothered him during the game.

Butler finished the loss with 16 points on a very efficient 6-of-8 shooting. He also managed three rebounds, three assists, and a steal in 27 minutes of action. To be fair, the game was already out of hand by the time the 33-year-old went to the locker room. This could have been nothing more than a precautionary move considering how the Heat were already well on their way to losing at that point.

Then again, this is Jimmy Butler we’re talking about here, and it goes without saying that he isn’t exactly the most robust player out there. It wouldn’t be surprising if he ends up sitting out a few games, which could start on Friday when the Heat host the red-hot New York Knicks at the FTX Arena.

Miami is still clinging on to the seventh spot in the East with a 33-30 record.