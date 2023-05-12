A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Miami Heat missed out on a golden opportunity to close out their NBA Playoffs second-round series against the New York Knicks in Game 5. Jimmy Butler and Co. do not expect to make the same mistake again now that they get to host the Knicks in Miami for Game 6. As has been the case throughout this compelling series, Butler is expected to lead the charge for the Heat again on Friday night. Not even a lingering ankle injury is going to prevent the Heat talisman from suiting up in this crucial contest.

Jimmy Butler injury status for Game 6 vs. Knicks

Butler has been dealing with a sprained right ankle for quite some time now. In fact, he was tagged as questionable for Game 5, only to be upgraded to available just before tipoff. This time around, Butler was listed as probable for Game 6, which is why it comes as no surprise that he has now been upgraded to available again for Friday’s matchup. This report comes via Heat beat reporter Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

Was there really any doubt about Butler’s status for this one? It would have been a much different conversation if this was a regular-season game, but given the magnitude of this playoff contest, you just knew that Jimmy would play through the pain — much like he has been doing in the past few games.

The injury hasn’t seemed to hinder Butler either, so the six-time All-Star will now be expected to carry the Heat to a series-clinching win in Game 6 to set up a date against either the Boston Celtics or the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals.