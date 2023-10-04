Jimmy Butler, believe it or not, has already given on the “emo” hairstyle he sported at Media Day. The Miami Heat star wore braids during his team's Tuesday practice, no surprise given the intentional trolling nature of his straightened hair as cameras converged on South Beach Monday for the start of official preparation for 2023-24. Butler, remember, pulled a similar stunt at Media Day last year, showing up with long locs adorning his head before quickly reverting back to his more common ‘do for the start of the regular season.

Just because Butler was so clearly toying with media and fans alike for the second straight season, though, hardly means Vegas wouldn't take the opportunity to allows bets on the 34-year-old's different looks going forward. Case in point: BetOnline has already unveiled odds for Butler's 2023 Halloween costume.

First up? Butler doing his best Prince impression on October 31st, with +1000 odds. ‘Zombie Barbie/Ken' and ‘Any Marvel Character' come in next at +1400, while Butler channeling Whitney Houston or Michael Jackson for Halloween own +1600 odds. ‘Emo Jimmy' is next in line at +20000, the same odds he dresses as Elvis and Dracula. Other notable costume ideas for Butler you can bet on are ‘Zombie Andre 3000,' a clear nod to his Media Day hair, Little Richard and the late Lisa Left Eye Lopes of TLC fame, among others.

What happens if Butler doesn't dress up at all? That's for BetOnline to deal with. For now, take advantage of the intentionally manufactured uproar about Jimmy Butler's hairstyle and indulge your gambling vice before it's too late.