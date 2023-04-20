Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Miami Heat were trampled in Game 2 of their first-round series by the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, losing 138-122. To make matters worse, Jimmy Butler looked to be dealing with some knee discomfort late in the third quarter:

Jimmy Butler seemingly uncomfortable with his knee on the Heat bench@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/rboTJS19lO — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) April 20, 2023

However, it appears Butler won’t be missing any time. Erik Spoelstra said post-game that his star is “fine”, per Anthony Chiang. The veteran was about the only bright spot from the starting five on Wednesday night, scoring a team-high 25 points in 28 minutes of action on 8 for 12 shooting from the field.

Miami was completely dominated in Game 2, with the Bucks draining a whopping 25 three-pointers. The Heat’s 17 turnovers didn’t help either as Milwaukee translated their mistakes into 30 points. There is absolutely no doubt Spoelstra’s group will need Jimmy Butler healthy if they’re going to have any chance in this series, especially after Tyler Herro broke his hand in the series opener.

It did look like former teammate Jae Crowder may have injured Jimmy Buckets on this flagrant foul, seemingly grabbing his knee:

Here is the video of Jae Crowder's flagrant foul on Jimmy Butler. Butler was later seen grabbing at his knee on the Heat bench. pic.twitter.com/taRVP1IrIZ — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) April 20, 2023

Regardless of how the ailment happened, it won’t be a problem moving forward. The Heat now return home for Games 3 and 4 hoping to respond after such a lifeless performance at Fiserv Forum. Butler is already averaging 30 points in the series and will need to keep balling out. And let’s be honest, it would take a lot to keep a warrior like Butler off the floor in the middle of the playoffs. Not a chance he’s going to sit out. Get some recovery work in and he’ll be back out there on Saturday.