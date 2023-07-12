There was a familiar face in attendance at Wimbledon on Wednesday in Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Following Carlos Alcaraz's round of 16 win over Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon on Monday, Butler took to social media to state that he'd be in attendance on Wednesday for the Spaniard's quarterfinal matchup.

In the end, he wasn't lying as Butler was in fact in attendance for Alcaraz's quarterfinal match against Holger Rune. You can watch him witnessing the action below:

¡Pero buenoooo! Jimmy Butler no quería perderse el partidazo de #Wimbledon entre Alcaraz y Rune. Nosotros lo vemos en @vamos☺️ #LaPistaDelTenis pic.twitter.com/icJEFyCVa9 — NBA en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarNBA) July 12, 2023

Butler is a huge fan of sports outside of basketball. It was only during the NBA Finals where he was linking up with Brazil and PSG star Neymar.

But the Heat forward is also a fan of tennis and Alcaraz in particular. He watched the current World No. 1 play on numerous occasions in the past such as the Argentina Open and Miami Open and had noteworthy praise for him.

“He’s always poised. He’s never rattled and more than anything, it looks like he’s having so much fun out there,” Butler said of Alcaraz at the Miami Open earlier this year (via ATP Tour). “I think whenever you have fun and you have that mentality that you know you’re the best, you go out there and you play as though you’re the best, results happen and he’s not No. 1 for no reason.”

Butler proved to be a good luck charm on Wednesday as Alcaraz came out on top against Rune with a 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 6-4 victory. He will play Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the Wimbledon semifinals next.