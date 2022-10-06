Jimmy Butler teases return of the dreadlocks after chopping them off

Jimmy Butler surprised literally everyone when he showed up to Miami Heat training camp with dreadlocks. It was a whole different look for the veteran, who had a completely shaven face and a Rastafarian-type hairstyle. Since, Butler has cut the dreads as he prepares for the upcoming campaign, but the former Marquette standout isn’t ruling out the possibility of bringing them back at some point.

Via Ira Winderman:

“Jimmy Butler said the dreadlocks are gone for now, but yet could make a reappearance during the regular season.”

Jimmy Butler said the dreadlocks are gone for now, but yet could make a reappearance during the regular season. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 6, 2022

In case you never saw it, here you go:

Boy when the hell did Jimmy Butler start growing dreads? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RbKSYjbDpf — Davo🎸Migo (@DeeBlockDavo) July 27, 2022

Now, he’s back to this:

No more dreads for Jimmy Butler lol he really did mess with the internet the entire summer. pic.twitter.com/99wzPqkbEb — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) October 4, 2022

The best part? Butler said he got the dreads in the first place just to troll the internet, who frankly couldn’t believe the new hair. Let’s be honest though, playing with dreads would be a bit difficult, although I guess he could put them up in a bun.

Jimmy Butler sat in Miami’s preseason opener earlier this week against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he’s expected to make his debut on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets. The forward is coming off a very solid campaign in 2021-22, especially in the playoffs, where he single-handedly kept the Heat afloat with several epic performances against Boston in the East Finals. On the season, Butler averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in 57 games. Hopefully, he can stay healthy throughout the entire year and be available even more this time around.

As for the dreads, don’t count them out yet. Butler could get bored with his hair and make a change.