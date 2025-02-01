As the drama between the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler continues, the star's agent Bernie Lee had to make clear surrounding the narrative that his client delayed the team flight to Milwaukee which caused the second suspension on Jan. 22. With Butler serving his third suspension this month, the agent would even provide proof via his social media to prove others wrong.

Lee was quoting a clip that featured sports analyst Rachel Nichols talking about Butler and how the team feels around them as she included that the 35-year-old had Miami waiting for hours for their flight. Butler's agent posted on X, formerly Twitter, a screenshot of the flight details in question as it showed the the plane left on time rather than the team waiting to take off.

“Man….. now trust me I get the irony here but just to clear this up once and for all this is the flight that keeps being mentioned,” Lee said.

If it needed further confirmation, Marc Stein would report that despite there being reports that Butler delayed the flight, it left on time.

“League sources confirm to @TheSteinLine that Miami's team flight to Milwaukee left on time Jan. 22 despite persistent reports that Jimmy Butler delayed its departure,” Stein wrote. “This tweet from Butler's agent Bernie Lee indicates the flight left at 2:15 PM ET and arrived at 4:31 PM CT.”

Heat's Jimmy Butler was suspended three times in January

With the trade deadline looming for Butler and the Heat, it has been a frustrating point in time for both partners which further continued on the morning of Jan. 27 when the star walked out of shootaround. Butler would reportedly be told he would not start for the team as Miami took on the Orlando Magic that day, which led to him walking out.

About the video Lee commented on, it was from Sports Illustrated's “Open Floor NBA Show” where Nichols would say that the Heat locker room has “had it” with Butler's antics which is an “understatement” apparently. This is also the part where she mentioned that Butler made the team “wait hours on the tarmac.”

“I talked to guys in that locker room, and they say they have had it is an understatement,” Nichols said. “Because he has disrespected them so much, the way he's been in and out of ‘Oh, last minute, I'm not playing' the way he's been acting toward people in their locker room, and I mean staff or other people like that, and then the stunt with making them wait hours on the tarmac to even show up.”

At any rate, the Heat is currently 23-23 as they embark on a four-game road trip starting Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs.