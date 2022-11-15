Published November 15, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

It’s safe to say Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra was not surprised by Jimmy Butler’s game-saving block on Devin Booker during Monday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. After all, he knows very well what Butler is capable of.

Speaking to reporters after their narrow 113-112 win over the Suns, Spoelstra had nothing but high praises for Butler. The 33-year-old came up clutch for the Heat, with his biggest play of the night coming in the last 12 seconds when he blocked Booker’s game-winner from midrange.

Another angle of Jimmy Butler clamping Devin Booker on the potential game-winner 🗜 pic.twitter.com/Ae940kmmAX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 15, 2022

Coach Spo applauded Butler for always being up to the task of guarding the best player of the opposing team, just like he did Monday. More than that mentality, though, Spoelstra also commended the high basketball IQ of his superstar forward after showing the discipline not to foul while putting on a tenacious defense.

“Jimmy’s never shying away from guarding the other team’s best player. You need someone with Jimmy‘a ferocity, but also his brain,” Spoelstra said.

Jimmy Butler finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in the game. He also had one steal and one block, which is obviously the most important stop of the contest.

The Heat are now 7-7 on the season. Aside from winning their third straight outing, however, the victory is definitely a huge confidence-booster for the team as they try to climb to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

Next up for Miami is a showdown with the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Sure enough, hopes are high they can extend their winning streak with Butler leading the way.