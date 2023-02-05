The Miami Heat have turned things around this season after a slow start, and they owe their success to their two best players in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Butler and Adebayo have been the driving forces in Miami’s hot streak over the past few seasons, and they have continued their strong play throughout the 2022-23 season.

Despite the fact they are both playing at very high levels, only Adebayo found his way onto the All-Star team this season, with Butler coming up short. When asked how he felt about just missing the cut, Butler had a typically humorous response, while praising Adebayo for making the cut for the second time in his career.

"Aww me no All-Star, man please. I'll see y'all when I see y'all, but Bam [Adebayo] does deserve that… As for me, I'm happy I get a vacation baby." Jimmy Butler's reaction on not making the All-Star Team 😂pic.twitter.com/qfsUZF6kX6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 5, 2023

Jimmy Butler managed to make the cut last season despite the fact his numbers this year are actually better than last year’s (21.9 PPG, 6 RPG, 4.9 APG, 2.1 SPG, 51.8 FG%), but the fact that he didn’t manage to make the team doesn’t seem to bother him. There’s a ton of talented frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference right now, particularly at the small forward position, which was always going to make Butler’s All-Star goals a bit difficult to accomplish.

Adebayo, on the other hand, hadn’t been an All-Star since the 2019-20 season, and it’s clear that his game has taken a huge step forward since the last time he was an All-Star. The improvement in play from Adebayo this season is a big reason why the Heat have been able to rebound from their tough start to the season, and he deservedly found his way onto the team.

Butler will get a nice vacation to rest up, but it’s clear these guys will both have to play like the All-Stars they are over the second half of the season if they want to go on another deep playoff run this year. And you can bet that they will continue to show up throughout the remainder of the season.