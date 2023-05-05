Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It looks like Jimmy Butler is well on his way to returning to the Miami Heat in Game 3 after his previous absence against the New York Knicks.

Butler missed Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs series with the Knicks due to an ankle injury. In his absence, Miami allowed their opponents to tie the series at 1-1, bowing down to New York 111-105.

Fortunately, in the latest injury report from the NBA, the Heat have listed Butler as questionable for Saturday’s showdown, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. While that doesn’t guarantee that Butler will actually play, all signs actually point to the veteran forward suiting up.

For those who missed it, Butler was seen doing some late-night shooting on Wednesday despite his ankle injury. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra refused to confirm whether or not his superstar will play, but he emphasized that Butler did have a workout and that they are well aware of his “intentions.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jimmy Butler getting some shots up with his trainer Chris Brickley late last night 👀 Heat-Knicks Game 3 takes place tomorrow in Miami, where the series is tied at 1-1. (via @JimmyButler/ IG) pic.twitter.com/tY8LKAYUi4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 5, 2023

It’s certainly a positive development for the Heat. Had Jimmy Butler been able to play in Game 2, they could have been looking at a 2-0 lead right now as the series shifts to Miami. Bam Adebayo and co. played really well as a group on Tuesday and kept it close. Unfortunately, they just didn’t have their closer, and injuries during the game didn’t help at all.

Barring any setback, Butler should be able to play in Game 3. Hopefully, though, the Heat will be able to protect homecourt and take the 3-1 lead before they go back to the Big Apple.