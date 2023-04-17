Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Miami Heat upset the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the first round in the NBA Playoffs by the score of 130-117, and Jimmy Butler made a post on his Instagram story that indicates he thinks the Bucks are afraid of what is ahead in this series.

Here is the post, via Hoop Central on Twitter.

Jimmy Butler seems to think the Bucks look like deer in headlights, and he shows that by literally posting deer in headlights. A playful little jab after striking first in the best-of-seven series.

Butler was the catalyst in the Heat’s win, as he has been in many past postseasons. He scored 35 points and dished out 11 assists in the game.

Unfortunately, this game was headlined by two major injuries. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo left the game after falling on his tailbone. He briefly returned, but eventually went back to the locker room and missed the rest of the game. Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a back contusion. Fortunately, an X-ray came back clean and he is day-to-day.

The Heat lost Tyler Herro late in the second quarter of the game when he was diving for a loose ball. He stayed in the game until halftime, but the Heat announced before the start of the third quarter that Herro would not return. Tyler Herro broke his hand on the play, and will not play in Game 2.

The status of Antetokounmpo and Herro will be important factors to follow ahead of Game 2, as they could shape how the rest of this series goes. In the meantime, Jimmy Butler seems confident the Heat can pull off the upset.