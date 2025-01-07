As the NBA trade deadline is about one month away, the biggest name swirling in trade rumors is Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Following a statement by Heat president Pat Riley that the team would not be trading Butler, the 14-year veteran essentially requested a trade. That was followed by the Heat suspending Butler for seven games as the situation unfolds. The latest bit of news surrounding the drama came from Heat veteran big man Kevin Love who had an interesting post on social media recently.

Kevin Love reposted a video clip from the movie ‘The Godfather III’ during which Al Pacino says, ‘Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.’ The post was followed up with caption, ‘Jimmy after yesterday’s news.’

Which news Love could be referring to is anyone’s guess as there has been no shortage of headlines since Butler’s trade request. It could be referring to the rumors that the Heat expect Butler to rejoin the team after the suspension provided no trade occurs before then.

In any case, the post is sure to get Heat fans speculating until the situation is resolved. The Heat have until Feb. 6, which is the trade deadline, to deal Butler, or they risk losing him for nothing in the offseason.

Jimmy Butler trade saga

The whole Jimmy Butler trade drama seemingly gained steam when ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania revealed Butler’s desired landing spots should he be traded from the Heat. That was followed by Butler’s agent publicly attacking Charania on social media.

After several conflicting reports hitting the NBA news-waves, Butler himself essentially asked for a trade during a media availability session when he proclaimed he had lost his joy playing basketball for the Heat.

If Butler is truly on the trade block, there are definitely contending teams he could help, and quite possibly put over the top. The six-time All-Star is still playing at a high level.

Butler has appeared in 22 games for the Heat this season, at a little over 30 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 55.2 percent shooting from the field, 37.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Heat first acquired Butler during the the 2019 offseason in a sign and trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. In 2021, Butler signed a four-year contract extension with the Heat. He has a player option for next season, which if he declines, he will hit unrestricted free agency.