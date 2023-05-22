After the Miami Heat’s dominant Game 3 win, Coach Erik Spoelstra gave an update about Kevin Love’s injury. Love entered the locker room during the first quarter.

Coach Spoelstra in a presser with Bally Sports said: “He says he’s fine. He’s a little bit scared about it. He said he could’ve probably gone in the second half. We wanted to re-evaluate.”

Erik Spoelstra gives an update on Kevin Love following tonight's 128-102 win over Boston 🎙@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/DVnD22JW29 — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) May 22, 2023

Kevin Love had an injury on what appears to be his ankle. This happened to Love as he was taking an uncontested jumper near the free-throw line. He only had five minutes of playing time and bigs like Bam Adebayo had to take over again. After his visible pain, Love went to the bench and then straight to the locker room to get evaluated. It was his left ankle that was tweaked and there has yet to be a final call on whether can play in Game 4.

It was looking good for Kevin Love as he netted two rebounds before the injury. He was also getting the hot hand with 33% on his five points scored. The Heat certainly did not need much of his action given the game was a blowout but his presence as a stretch big may be needed some other time after this game.

Despite Kevin Love’s injury, the Heat’s bigs were still on a roll. Led by Bam Adebayo’s eight points and 13 points, their frontline was crucial in the victory. Players like Omar Yurtseven saw playing action with two points and Nikola Jovic also netted the same scoring numbers with his three rebounds. Cody Zeller took the floor as Love’s immediate substitute and all went well. The Heat hope to close the series in Game 4 after their demolition job over the Celtics.