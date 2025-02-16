Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love was a social media sensation throughout the Jimmy Butler trade saga. Love's social media mastery has continued into NBA All-Star Weekend, with his witty reactions to the 3-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest going viral.

Love sent his congratulations to Heat teammate Tyler Herro for winning the 3-Point Contest and referenced one of Eminem's rap battles from 8 Mile along with this caption: “Tyler to Buddy and the rest of the 3pt contest participants. Bring home that hardware my boy!!!”

Fans got a kick out of Love's post, but he wasn't done there. The big man made a quip on X, formerly Twitter, about Andre Jackson's dunking during the Slam Dunk Contest and then returned for more to comment on Mac McClung's three-peat. Another amazing McClung performance salvaged what was an otherwise underwhelming Dunk Contest.

“A great way to fix All-Star Weekend’s Saturday Night – let the overwhelming majority of the NBA know that Mac McClung has won 3 straight dunk contests during Black History Month,” Love posted.

When former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Channing Frye responded to this with a “FIGHT BACK” GIF, Love had time for one more line: “‘Can’t have the dunk contest in February if Mac McClung is going to keep winning it' -Kevin Love”

We can seemingly now always count on Kevin Love to deliver some humorous commentary on the happenings in the NBA these days, and Saturday night was no exception. Will he return with more banter for the All-Star Game itself on Sunday night? Given the gimmicky new format that features four teams, including the Rising Stars winner, it would be surprising if Love doesn't have something to say about it. The league is trying different things to bring excitement back to All-Star Weekend, and there will surely be plenty of takes about how this new event goes on Sunday. Stay tuned for more Kevin Love jokes.