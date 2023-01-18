Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry has missed the last four games with left knee discomfort. The last time he played was back on January 8th against the Brooklyn Nets, when he scored four points and dished out four assists in the 102-101 loss. The Heat managed to hold down the fort without Lowry, as the team is 3-1 over its last four contests. And a recent positive injury update indicates that Heat fans won’t have to wait any more time for Lowry to return to the court.

The Heat have Lowry listed as available for Wednesday night’s game against the Pelicans in New Orleans, per a tweet from the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman. Forward Caleb Martin, who’s missed five of the last eight games, is also available to play for Miami.

Lowry, 36, is in his 17th year in the NBA and second as a member of the Heat. He’s averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 36 appearances this season. Lowry has really struggled to make shots during the 2022-23 campaign, both from the field and behind the three-point arc. He’s converting just 39.8% of his field goal attempts and 33.6% of his threes thus far, both percentages being his lowest in over a decade.

In spite of Lowry’s shooting struggles, his playmaking and defending make him an asset for this Heat team, and his teammates will surely be happy to have him back in the lineup. Here’s to hoping Lowry’s steadying presence will help lead Miami to a road win Wednesday.