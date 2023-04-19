David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Miami Heat managed to pull off an impressive Game 1 win on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks in their best of seven opening round playoff series. The Bucks finished with the best record in the NBA this season and have homecourt advantage throughout the entire playoffs. The Heat were the eighth seed after losing their initial play-in game and then defeating the Chicago Bulls to earn the final playoff berth. Despite that, they were hit with some bad news following Game 1 regarding Tyler Herro. Now it appears they might be short-handed even more for Game 2 as Kyle Lowry has appeared on the Heat injury report as questionable as per Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

Heat injury report for Game 2 vs. Bucks: Tyler Herro (hand) out.

Nikola Jovic (back) out.

Kyle Lowry (knee) questionable. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) April 18, 2023

Kyle Lowry has been battling injury issues all season and ultimately lost his starting spot in the rotation upon returning. Lowry did start 44 games of the 55 he played in but the Heat seem content with him coming off the bench for now. When Herro was unable to start the second half of Game 1, Erik Spoelstra opted to go with seldom-used Duncan Robinson in the starting lineup. Lowry played 18 minutes in Game 1 and finished with only two points, one rebound, three assists and one steal while knocking down his only shot of the game.

In 11 games off the bench for Heat, Lowry had been averaging 7.9 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists with shooting splits of 46.6 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from the three-point line and 88.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Despite his drop in production this season, Lowry can absolutely be a difference-maker this series and fans will breathe easy if he is off the Heat injury report.