Grayson Allen has earned quite a reputation over the years. As a matter of fact, more than a few folks out there would go as far as saying that the Milwaukee Bucks veteran is a “dirty player.” For their part, the Miami Heat seem to think so.

The Heat decided to go full savage on Allen following their 111-95 blowout win against the Bucks on Saturday. Miami threw some major shade on the 27-year-old as they mocked his league-wide notoriety:

“Can’t trip him if he’s ten feet off the ground,” said the Heat on Twitter.

The Heat throwing some major shade at Grayson Allen 😆 pic.twitter.com/qGUkP7VmRJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 14, 2023

For good measure, the Heat used an epic photo of Victor Oladip coming off a massive fastbreak dunk. Allen was in the photo too, as he looked on and couldn’t do anything to stop the Heat vet from scoring the deuce.

This was pretty much the case for the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks on Friday. They simply had no answer for the Heat, who have now logged back-to-back wins against one of their top rivals in the East.

Gabe Vincent stayed hot and went off for a game-high 27 points on 11-of-14 from the floor. Bam Adebayo chipped in with a 20-point, 13-rebound double-double. Oladipo was also integral for the short-handed Heat in this one as well, logging 20 points off the bench for coach Erik Spoelstra.

Miami is now set to embark on a quick three-game road trip next week which starts with the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Hopefully, the Heat get some of their guys back for that trip.