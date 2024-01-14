Can the Heat scouting staff strike again?

There's one thing that's always for certain in the NBA: never underestimate the Miami Heat scouting staff and front office. The team has seen success with second-round picks and undrafted players, helping build them into capable NBA rotation guys. Part of being able to find and develop these players has been the use of the G League. The Heat currently use the Sioux Falls Skyforce as their affiliate. They made in intriguing move this week that could pay major dividends. The Heat added former Houston Rockets first-round pick Josh Christopher to the Skyforce roster in the G League, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Christopher had been playing with the Utah Jazz on a two-way contract with their G League affiliate to start this season. This past offseason, he had been traded by the Rockets and was looking forward to a new opportunity with the Memphis Grizzlies. But he got caught in a numbers game and was cut before the start of the season.

Christopher had yet to appear in a game for the Jazz this season. He had spent all his time with the Salt Lake City Stars. In five games, he averaged 21.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals with splits of 48.1 percent shooting from the field, 51.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Christopher was the No. 24 overall pick for the Rockets in the 2021 NBA Draft. After establishing himself as a key rotation player during his rookie season in 2021-22, he was never able to really find a rhythm last season. With the Heat front office now overseeing his development, Josh Christopher could end up being their next reclamation project.