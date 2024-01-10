Miami Heat fans are currently in an online frenzy amid Erik Spoelstra's contract extension

It looks like veteran head coach Erik Spoelstra will be staying in South Beach for quite some time. On Tuesday, Spoelstra just agreed to an eight-year contract extension with the Miami Heat. The deal is reportedly worth $120-plus million, the most committed coaching money in NBA history.

As expected, social media blew up once the news was released. Considering Spoelstra's achievements with the Heat, most of the fans felt the deal was well deserved.

Of course, the various Miami Heat fan pages on X were euphoric.

BEST COACH IN THE LEAGUE🗣 pic.twitter.com/qMlZCfVJwh — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) January 10, 2024

Another decade of Spoelstra terrifying franchises with undrafted players pic.twitter.com/QeBfCWe13G — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) January 10, 2024

Other fans went straight to the point, praising and congratulating the tenured coach.

That is insane. Congrats Spo, and so good to see he’s still got such a love for coaching the game! — Theodore Kane🌐 (@AbsoluteTed) January 10, 2024

#Heat I was fortunate to cover Erik Spoelstra’s first 6 seasons as head coach here in Miami. What I learned then is what I still see today. With him leading the way, every year this team has a shot to go far. Yes talent helps but Spo is a pure winner. Congrats on that deal coach! — Jon Linder (@LinderShowMiami) January 10, 2024

MASSIVELY DESERVED 🔥 — Dami (@KingDami5299) January 10, 2024

Congrats goat 🐐 Erik . — BiggBreeze (@BigBreezy29) January 10, 2024

One New York Knicks fan page hilariously mentioned how Spoelstra's extension will be a burden to the Big Apple in the coming years.

10 more years of this pain — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) January 10, 2024

Spoelstra's achievements with the Heat

Erik Spoelstra rose to fame during the last decade when he won two championships with Miami in 2012 and 2013 as a head coach. The Heat team back then included the famed “Big Three” of LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh. Spoelstra was also chosen as a head coach for the All-Star game twice (2013 and 2022).

Besides his past achievements, what might have been the deciding factor for the veteran coach's extension was this past year's playoff run. Spoelstra led the Heat to an NBA finals appearance with a rotation consisting of five undrafted players, namely, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, and Haywood Highsmith.

In Spoelstra's last four seasons as a head coach, the Heat have made the playoffs consecutively, with a total of two finals appearances. Knowing what the 53-year-old is capable of, the Heat organization continues to put their trust in the man, with hopes of winning their fourth title in the coming years.