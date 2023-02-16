The Miami Heat didn’t make any major moves by the NBA trade deadline, but they’re trying to make a splash in the buyout market. Already linked to veteran forward Kevin Love, who has an impending buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Heat are now also linked to former MVP Russell Westbrook.

While Westbrook has yet to reach a buyout agreement with the Utah Jazz, the Heat are “gathering intel” on the former MVP and “soliciting input from people they trust who have worked with him,” per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Not many former MVPs have the misfortune of being called an energy vampire but when allegations like that are made, franchises that emphasize team culture and individual character will undoubtedly hesitate to sign him.

The Heat, spearheaded by team president Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra, are one such team. The Los Angeles Clippers, despite having multiple players advocating for their team to sign Westbrook and a glaring hole at point guard, are another example.

Even if Miami were to disregard that rumor, there’s little doubt that Westbrook had butted heads with Lakers head coach Darvin Ham over his role. All this around the same time that he demonstrated a real lack of professionalism by refusing to exit the court promptly when he was subbed out.

All that begs the question: is Westbrook the type of player that they want in their locker room?

Is he worth the media circus and potential headache that would come along with signing him?