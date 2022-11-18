Published November 18, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Not long after the Miami Heat announced their decision to cut ties with FTX over their arena naming rights, renowned porn site Bang Bros announced submitted a massive $10,000,000 offer to have the stadium named the “Bang Bros Center.” The Heat clearly weren’t interested, and they didn’t give Bang Bros the time of day. Right now, though, the team has another conspicuous offer coming.

This comes in the form of a $5,000,000 offer from popular Miami-based strip club Booty Trap:

There’s no way the Heat will even consider this deal, but it seems like a pretty legitimate offer. It’s clearly just a marketing ploy from the strip club in order to get some attention. There’s no denying that it’s hilarious, though. People are obviously trying to capitalize on the team’s stadium sponsor situation, and you can’t really blame them for doing so.

As for their basketball, however, the Heat have actually been doing quite well since they decided to part ways with FTX last Friday. They have since won back-to-back games in their home court, which includes a 113-112 win against the Phoenix Suns. Miami has now set off on a four-game road trip, though, and they kicked things off with a disappointing loss against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, 112-104.

The Heat play their next home game on Wednesday next week, and hopefully, they have a new arena sponsor by then.