Before the Heat take on the Knicks tonight, they get key injury updates on Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, and Dru Smith.

Before the Miami Heat face the New York Knicks tonight as a part of the NBA In-Season tournament, the team gets significant injury updates on the likes of Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, and Dru Smith. All three players serve a different purpose to the team resulting in the 10-5 start to the season.

Starting with Adebayo, he has been upgraded to “probable” for tonight's matchup after he missed Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers according to the team's X (formerly known as Twitter) account. Per the official NBA injury report, Adebayo has been dealing with a left hip contusion which was the same injury from earlier in the season where he was absent for a game. He is now “available” for tonight.

#MIAvsNYK INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (hip) has been upgraded to probable for tonight’s game vs the Knicks. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 24, 2023

However, the Heat's other big-men in Thomas Bryant and Orlando Robinson filled in seamlessly leading to a big 129-96 win over the Cavaliers. Facing players tonight like New York's Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, Miami having Adebayo is huge for the team. He's currently averaging 22.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game as he's been a star.

Injury updates for Heat's Duncan Robinson and Dru Smith

While they get a key player back, they lose one in dynamic deep ball threat in Duncan Robinson who will be out for Friday night's game against the Knicks. He's dealing with a right thumb sprain after being on a nice stretch and playing the best basketball he's had all season. Robinson is averaging 14.5 points and shooting 43 percent from three-point range.

UPDATE: Duncan Robinson (right thumb sprain) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Knicks. His future game status is day-to-day. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 24, 2023

In Wednesday's win against Cleveland, point guard Dru Smith took a bad fall after trying to block a three-point shot by former Heat player Max Strus. The news coming off the game was that he suffered a 3rd degree right ACL sprain, which means he's out for the rest of the season.

Before the start of the season, he was the last player to receive a standard contract to the team. It's a tougher blow than some fans might think as he was one of three point guards the team had besides Kyle Lowry and Josh Richardson.

Smith has appeared in nine games averaging 4.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. The team will have to rely on the other two guards mentioned, plus stars like Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to handle ball-handling duties.

The Heat are in the midst of a tough five-game road trip where they've won two of the three so far. Tonight's game against the Knicks is their third game in group play where Miami is 2-0 so far, tied with the Milwaukee Bucks.