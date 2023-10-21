The Miami Heat need their depth to step up around Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro after the team missed out on adding Damian Lillard and/or Jrue Holiday during the offseason. The Heat recently made two big decisions on a pair of preseason standouts ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“The Miami Heat are signing guard Dru Smith to a multiyear standard NBA contract and converting wing shooter Cole Swider on a two-way deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania reported.

Heat sign Dru Smith

Smith, 25, performed well in the preseason. He received an opportunity, playing in 23.6 minutes per game, and impressed overall. Smith has averaged 6.5 points, 1.8 steals, and a team-leading 5.3 assists per game in the 2023 preseason. He still needs to work on his shooting efficiency, but Miami clearly liked what they saw from the young guard.

Smith's presence on the roster will provide valuable depth.

Cole Swider gets a two-way deal

The Heat ultimately converted Swider on a two-way deal. He is another standout who has averaged 11.2 points per game in just 19.8 minutes per contest in the preseason. Swider has posted a 37.1 three-point percentage as well.

The 24-year-old recently commented on his confidence in his shooting ability, via Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints.

“They just kept on telling me to keep shooting. I have a lot of confidence in myself as a shooter,” Swider said. “I think I'm one of the best shooters in the world. My teammates kept finding me.”

Both Smith and Swider are talented young players. Miami is going to have a difficult time competing in the East, but depth will be the key to any success they find.