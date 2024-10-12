Miami Heat rookie Kel’el Ware has drawn attention after his first preseason performance, sparking comparisons to Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II. In the Heat’s 111-108 loss to the Charlotte Hornets earlier this week, the 20-year-old 7-footer showcased his skills, finishing with 13 points, five rebounds, four blocks, and two steals in just 17 minutes of play.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, speaking on “The Hoop Collective,” highlighted Ware's potential, comparing him to Lively.

“Did you guys see what Kel’el Ware, the No. 1 pick for the Heat, did in his first game? This guy looks like Dereck Lively with a 3-point shot. Let’s not overreact, but WOAH!” Windhorst said.

While the comparison is flattering, it comes with an important distinction: Ware can shoot from deep, whereas Lively has not developed a consistent 3-point shot. In his preseason debut, Ware hit 1-of-3 from beyond the arc, a skill that could set him apart from his Mavericks counterpart. This shooting ability, paired with his defensive versatility, makes Ware an intriguing prospect for Miami.

Ware’s success in the preseason follows a strong showing in the NBA Summer League, where he averaged 18 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. He also shot 61.8% from the field and 30% from three, helping the Miami Heat secure a summer league championship against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The comparison to Lively carries weight due to Lively’s impact as a rookie, helping lead the Mavericks to the NBA Finals before falling to the Boston Celtics in five games. However, Lively’s game is primarily focused on defense and rim protection, with his outside shooting being a notable gap. Ware’s ability to stretch the floor as a 7-footer adds another dimension to his game that Lively currently lacks.

If Ware can maintain his shooting consistency and continue to develop his all-around game, the Heat may have found a valuable asset. His ability to contribute on both ends of the floor could prove pivotal as Miami looks to return to contention in the Eastern Conference.