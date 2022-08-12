After the death of 11-time NBA Finals champion and Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, the NBA announced that they would be retiring Russell’s no. 6 jersey. It’s a great honor for the late Russell, who passed away at the age of 88 on July 31.

Immediately after the retired number announcement, many fans were wondering the same thing- what would become of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ no. 6 jersey?

NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that James- and any other no. 6 wearers- will be able to continue sporting the digit on their threads.

No new players would be allowed to choose the number, though. The Miami Heat, the squad where James first wore no. 6, revealed their plans for the number, per Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

“Having already retired the No. 3 of Dwyane Wade and the No. 1 of Chris Bosh, the Heat have not issued the No. 6 of fellow Big Three partner LeBron James since he left the team during the 2014 offseason, following four consecutive trips to the NBA Finals and two championships,” Winderman wrote.

“James’ Heat jersey retirement is anticipated upon his NBA retirement.”

It’s understandable, seeing as the Heat have yet to issue the Lakers star’s old jersey number to any player since he left the franchise in the 2014 offseason.

That means that the Heat will have two no. 6 jerseys hanging in their rafters. LeBron James’ jersey and Bill Russell’s.