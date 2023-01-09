By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

Every time Bam Adebayo takes the court for the Miami Heat, he has a chance to do something special. Adebayo is a talented center who has the skills to make the highlights nearly every night while playing in a complementary role to superstar Jimmy Butler.

BAM ADEBAYO POSTERIZES JOE HARRIS 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/mTTEFUqzIB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2023

Bam Adebayo just dunked on Joe Harris. And Joe gets called for a block. At least he tried. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) January 8, 2023

OMG BAM ADEBAYO JUST DESTROYED JOE HARRIS — Heated Giants (@miagiants) January 8, 2023

Adebayo put his athleticism on display in Sunday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets when he delivered a spectacular dunk over Brooklyn’s Joe Harris in the second quarter of the Heat’s game against the Nets.

In the second quarter, Adebayo got the ball near the top of the key and turned with a clear lane to the rim. He took one dribble and was quickly a powerful locomotive on the move. As he accelerated, he went high into the air while Harris attempted to set his position outside the restricted area under the rim.

Harris was not able to do that, as his heels were inside the semi-circle and he could not slow down Adebayo. The Miami big man let loose with a thunderous dunk that pounded into the floor with maximum authority. Harris was called for the block on the play.

The Heat came into Sunday’s game against Brooklyn with a 21-19 record. Miami’s season has been marked by inconsistency, as the Heat are 9-11 on the road and 8-11 against conference foes. Miami has won 6 of its last 10 games. Brooklyn has been scorching hot with a 26-13 record and have won 9 of 10.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 21.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game while shooting 54.4 percent from the field. He is the team’s leading scorer, while Butler is second with an average of 21.4 points per game.