Miami Heat big man Nikola Jovic has been out with back spasms since late December. Jovic, an exciting young player, displayed potential to open the 2022-23 campaign. His injury timetable was previously unclear, however, he’s been upgraded to questionable for the Heat’s Game 4 affair against the Milwaukee Bucks, per Ira Winderman.

Even if Jovic is cleared for the game, it’s difficult to imagine him playing a big role for the Heat right off the bat. He will require some time to return to game-action. Nevertheless, this is an encouraging update for Miami. If the Heat are able to upset the Bucks and make a deep playoff run, perhaps Jovic can serve an important role at some point.

Jovic, 19, averaged 5.5 points per game in 15 contests during the regular season. He played in just 13.6 minutes per game, but the Heat are excited about his potential. Jovic still needs to develop given his young age, but it will be interesting to see how he fits on the roster moving forward.

The Heat lead the series 2-1. Defeating the Bucks, who entered the playoffs as the No. 1 ranked team in the East, will not be a simple task. Miami has performed well so far, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to return from injury for Game 4. With Giannis back and Tyler Herro still injured for the Heat, Miami will need all hands on deck as the series continues on.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on this Heat-Bucks NBA playoff series as they are made available.