Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler is now ditching his dreadlocks after fulfilling his goal of making the internet mad.

During media day in late September, Butler made headlines with his dreadlocks. It just didn’t look right seeing him with dreads while his face is clean and fully shaved, and a lot of fans just couldn’t believe he’ll rock the hairstyle.

Jimmy Butler, carrying on a long tradition of actors with bad dreads pic.twitter.com/glhDhlGzwV — A Man With No Name (@SnottieDrippen) September 26, 2022

Butler, for his part, said he’s not yet sure if he’d have the same ‘do in the regular season before noting that he’s experimenting and just wanted to make the internet go crazy.

“I really don’t know. I haven’t even thought about it. I’m just messing with stuff. It’s still up for debate if I’m going to keep my hair like this,” Butler said, per Sports Illustrated. “I’m just messing with stuff to make the internet mad. That was my goal this summer and it worked.”

Jimmy Butler certainly accomplished his goal, and so he decided to let go of his dreads. He’s back to his normal hairstyle as seen in the Heat’s preseason opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

No more dreads for Jimmy Butler lol he really did mess with the internet the entire summer. pic.twitter.com/99wzPqkbEb — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) October 4, 2022

Sure enough, though, the NBA Twitterverse couldn’t help but comment on the brilliant troll job that Jimmy Butler pulled off.

Dreads Jimmy Butler is no more pic.twitter.com/Q0lwiHb4wj — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 5, 2022

I knew Jimmy Butler was trolling wit dem fuu ass dreads 😂😂 — RAVENS 2️⃣➖2️⃣ (@Young_Hippy6ix) October 6, 2022

See bullying works sometimes Jimmy Butler took his weave dreads out 😂😂 — 100% Authenic (@YbgShock) October 5, 2022

It would have been an incredible sight to see Butler rock those dreads during the regular season, though. Imagine how distracted his opponents would be by just looking at his hair! But then again, maybe we’ll get to see the Heat leader show us another hairstyle as he continues to experiment.