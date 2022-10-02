Tyler Herro had a breakout season last year and the Miami Heat have ensured that he’ll remain on the team for the foreseeable future.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Herro and the Heat have agreed on an extension that barring any unforeseen moves, will keep him in a Miami jersey for the next four years. The deal will pay Herro close to $30 million per season.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro – the NBA’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year – has agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of @Excelbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/n1Z1IW73PX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2022

Tyler Herro is coming off his third season in the NBA and is the league’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year. Over the course of 66 games, he put up 20.7 points per game, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from three-point range. The deadline for players in Herro’s 2019 draft class to reach an extension was Oct. 18.

The No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Kentucky, Herro burst onto the scene as a rookie in the 2020 bubble, especially in the postseason. During that playoffs that year, he put up 16.0 points per game and shot 37.5 percent from three-point range in 33.6 minutes while helping the Miami Heat reach the 2020 Finals.

He improved off his regular season numbers during the 2020-2021 season, his second in the NBA, to the tune of 15.1 points per game albeit only playing in 54 games.

It was this season, however, when he really settled in as an integral piece of the Heat roster and carved out a niche for himself as an instant offense weapon off the bench. Herro isn’t only a scorer, he’s shown he can be a facilitator as well. He is without a doubt a cornerstone for this Heat franchise.