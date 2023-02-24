Tyler Herro was initially listed as probable for the Miami Heat’s Friday night affair versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro, who’s been dealing with a knee injury, was recently upgraded to available for the game, per Ira Winderman.

Herro has dealt with injuries throughout the year. He’s been pivotal to Miami’s success when healthy this season amid their lack of offense. Although they’ve posted a quality overall record, the Heat are near the bottom of the league in points per game. Meanwhile, Tyler Herro is one of their best scorers and shooters.

Tyler Herro is averaging just under 21 points per game so far during the 2022-23 campaign. He’s shooting just under 44 percent from field goal range and 37 percent from beyond the arc. His three-point percentage has fallen off a bit since last year, when he shot just shy of 40 percent from deep, but Herro is still knocking down the long ball at an impressive rate.

The Heat will have a strong opportunity to upset the Bucks in Milwaukee on Friday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful for the game so Miami needs to take advantage with Tyler Herro expected to play. Even without Giannis, the Bucks feature no shortage of talented depth. As a result, there’s no guarantee that the Heat will be able to pull off the road upset. Nevertheless, they will come into this Eastern Conference showdown with motivation and confidence.

The game projects to be a competitive contest throughout. Tyler Herro will aim to do whatever he can to help the Heat earn a crucial victory over the Bucks.