After their NSFW proclamations about being capable of figuring it out as a championship-level side, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and the Miami Heat would surely like to back up all that talk with a huge win over the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. However, they recently lost $130 million man Tyler Herro during the game, as he had to exit after he was poked in the eye with six minutes left to go in the second quarter,

While going up for a rebound, Herro was scrambling for the loose ball against Warriors second-year forward Moses Moody. The two were making an honest play for the ball, but unfortunately, just as Moody came down and tipped the ball out of bounds, his fingers hit Herro squarely on the left eye on the ensuing follow through, and the Heat’s 22-year old shooting guard immediately felt the pain.

In fact, before Tyler Herro made his way into the tunnel, it appears his vision was severely hampered, as Kyle Lowry had to escort Herro towards the Heat bench, where the staff had to tend to their ailing rising star.

Tyler Herro leaving the game and heading to the Heat locker room after being poked in the eye.

Herro had to exit the game after a mere 10 minutes played on the court, scoring only two points on 1-4 shooting. In his absence, it has primarily been Max Strus whom head coach Erik Spoelstra and company called upon to fill in their need for a sharpshooter, and by and large, Strus has delivered. At the time of writing, Strus has led the Heat in points with 24 on a solid 8-13 from the field, and 4-7 from downtown.

At the end of the day, however, it’ll be Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo who will have to carry the load for the Heat on both ends if they were to take the lead over the Warriors late in the game. It hasn’t been the best night for Butler offensively, as he’s scored 18 points thus far on 4-13 shooting, while Adebayo will have to produce more than the 13 points he has thus far.

Nonetheless, the Heat will hope that Tyler Herro won’t be sidelined for more than the rest of their clash against the Warriors, as the Heat will need his 20 point production per night if they were to ever separate themselves from the pack in a stacked Eastern Conference. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland has had to miss a week after he was hit in the eye during their season opener, and the Heat will hope that Herro’s injury won’t be as severe as that of the Cavs guard.