After a brief time on the sidelines, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is set to return to the team on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Herro missed the Heat’s previous three games due to an Achilles injury. He also joined his partner, Katya Elise Henry, for the birth of their son and second child last Thursday–which was when their first game with the Milwaukee Bucks was scheduled.

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like Herro is going to miss more time despite everything that happened to him recently, per Ira Winderman of South Florida Sun Sentinel. The sharpshooter has been removed from the team’s injury report, indicating that he is available to play the next time Miami takes the floor.

The Heat won all three games they played in the absence of Tyler Herro, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need their marksman. After all, he is averaging 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists, while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from deep.

Victor Oladipo has stepped up for Miami while Herro was out, and now that the 22-year-old is returning, the Heat should only get deadlier.

The Vice City franchise is currently on a three-game winning streak, putting them at seventh in the East with a 24-20 record. With Herro back, Oladipo playing well, and Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo playing as good as ever, though, the Heat are well poised to continue their incredible run and climb further in the conference standings.