Tyler Herro puts on his shooting coach hat for Jake Paul

Is Jake Paul now trying to get into basketball? Hard to say for now, but with him, you can never really tell. In any case, the social media personality recently hooked up with Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro to shoot some hoops, and it looked like Paul is going to need plenty of work with his arm angle, follow through, and basically everything about his stance.

Rain drops!

Tyler Herro, who looked more like a leafy vegetable here than the killer we know that he is on the basketball court, did try to show Jake Paul how it’s done, but there was only so much technique he could impart to his guest in such a short time. Tyler Herro, of course, is one of the best young shooters in the NBA today. So far in his career in the league, Herro is averaging 2.3 3-pointers on 38.5 percent accuracy. That’s not on Stephen Curry’s level, but who really is? Tyler Herro actually took it to another level in the 2021-22 NBA season when he shot a career-high 39.9 percent from behind the arc, which was good enough to crack the top 30 among qualified players.

As for Jake Paul, he can always hit the gym and practice his shot, while he waits for who he fights next inside the ring after his supposed bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. did not push through.