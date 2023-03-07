The Miami Heat pulled off a big win on Monday night when they took down Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, 130-128. A lot was on the line in this contest with both teams vying for positioning in the East. With the victory, Miami is now 2.5 games ahead of the Hawks for the seventh spot in the conference.

Heat star Tyler Herro sounded off on the win after Monday’s intense showdown. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year winner acknowledged how important this game was for his team and how this may have been a preview of what’s to come in the postseason:

“Yeah, like you said, it’s an adjustment period,” Herro said, via Bally Sports Sun: HEAT on Twitter. “Just being able to adjust to teams and your opponents game-to-game. I think it’s a mini warmup for the playoffs.”

If the Play-In tournament started today, it would be the Heat and the Hawks who battle for the No. 7 seed. The winner will proceed to the first round of the playoffs to face off against the second seed in the East, while the loser will need to secure a victory against the winners of the game between the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds in order to land the eighth and final postseason slot.

Herro also credited Miami’s bench for their contributions to the game, as Victor Oladipo, Caleb Martin, and Duncan Robinson combined for 57 points for the second unit:

“It’s very important,” Herro said. “Just getting off to a good start as starters, and then having the bench come in and give us a bunch of great minutes. It’s key.”

The Heat are slated to return to action on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who happen to be another contender in the East. This is a very important stretch for Miami as they look forward to an extended run in the postseason.