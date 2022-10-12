Heat’s Victor Oladipo goes full open book on rise to stardom and plaguing injuries

Victor Oladipo may be just 30-years old, but he’s already endured plenty during his NBA career. The Miami Heat guard recently opened up to JJ Redick on Redick’s “The Old Man and The Three” podcast. Oladipo got brutally honest on his long rise to stardom, getting traded, dealing with injuries, and more.

Victor Oladipo on his injuries and the toll it took on him @VicOladipo pic.twitter.com/9neLgtTgT8 — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) October 12, 2022

“No question,” Victor Oladipo said in response to whether his injury-plagued seasons were difficult. “That was definitely the toughest thing I ever had to go through in my entire life, doing it twice.”

Oladipo features all of the talent in the world. He was once considered to be an exciting prospect with a high-ceiling. Victor Oladipo displayed potential in Orlando with the Magic to begin his career before spending a year with the Oklahoma City Thunder. But it was the 2017-2018 season, his first with the Indiana Pacers, where his career took off.

“You get to Indy, let me take this super seriously and really show everybody that they really gotta stop disrespecting me and just sending me off,” Oladipo said in reference to being traded multiple times. “Then I came back to Indy. Finally got to the position I dreamed of my whole life…leading a team. Being the one, the guy.”

Victor Oladipo then snapped his fingers and said, “gone.”

After averaging over 23 points per contest in 75 games for the Pacers in 2017-2018, he hasn’t played in more than 36 games during a season since due to injuries.

He went onto explain how he was in a very dark place during that time period. Oladipo even said retirement crossed his mind. But he pushed through the tough times and worked his way back to the NBA.

Victor Oladipo is now excited to embark upon his revenge tour with the Heat.