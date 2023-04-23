Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Almost everything went well for the Miami Heat against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. They earned a 121-99 victory to take a 2-1 series lead. However, Victor Oladipo, who has a lengthy injury history, was forced to exit the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent injury. The NBA world came together following the incident to support the veteran.

Victor Oladipo was helped back to the locker room after an apparent knee injury on this play in the 4th quarter of Heat-Bucks Game 3 🙏pic.twitter.com/wHAfgW1Rt3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2023

Jimmy Butler and the Heat players were clearly concerned immediately after Victor Oladipo fell to the floor.

Victor Oladipo leaves the floor after injuring his left knee. Sending good vibes to @VicOladipo from Heat Nation.@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/TT3R7tDuuP — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) April 23, 2023

Here is a look at different reactions from around the NBA world.

“Oooohhhh Nooooo!!!! @VicOladipo goes down grabbing that left knee. Has to get helped off the court. Awww da*n!!! Did not want to see that. We all know his injury history,” Stephen A. Smith wrote on Twitter.

“We don’t know right now. We’ll get him checked out tomorrow. I feel like how everybody feels…That’s definitely not a good feeling to see Vic on the floor like that,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the game, per Brady Hawk.

“Heartbreaking scene as Victor Oladipo injures his left knee on a drive. You can see him shake his head ‘no’ + the looks on his teammates’ faces. Crushing. First, Herro’s hand. Then, Jimmy’s back earlier. Now, Dipo’s knee. Injuries hitting Miami hard,” one fan added.

Jimmy Butler also left the game but later returned to the Heat bench. He didn’t need to return to the game though, as Miami held a comfortable fourth quarter lead.

For now, it is unclear how severe Victor Oladipo and Jimmy Butler’s injuries are. We will continue to provide updates as they are made available.