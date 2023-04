David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo was helped to the locker room in the fourth quarter of their first round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Oladipo attacked the basket and his knee apparently locked up on him and caused him to slide across the court out of bounds. This is a developing story with more to be announced.

