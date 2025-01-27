With the Miami Heat taking on the Orlando Magic on Monday night, it will likely be another showcase for the long-awaited frontcourt lineup with Bam Adebayo and rookie Kel'el Ware. As the Heat duo of Adebayo and Ware has given the team a new dynamic, one underrated aspect in the starting lineup is dynamic three-pointer shooter Duncan Robinson.

Robinson had been in and out of the starting lineup for Miami this season but with the new look being Adebayo, Ware, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler (his role on the team is uncertain), and himself, he fits in perfectly. As Adebayo and Ware will take up a lot of space with their size, the shooting and improved passing of Robinson will work perfectly as he speaks on trusting the process of head coach Erik Spoelstra according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

“At this point, I’ve been playing for him for so long, I kind of see a move happening before it comes,” Robinson said. “Nothing surprises me at this point. And I also know he’s a Hall of Fame coach. I’m not questioning any moves he’s making. I’m buying into how to help us win no matter what is of asked of me.”

This season, Robinson has been averaging 11.1 points, 2.7 assists, and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Heat's Duncan Robinson on strengths of Bam Adebayo, Kel'el Ware

The Heat star's ignitability is valuable to Spoelstra, especially when paired with Adebayo as the two have chemistry since they've been on the team for many years at this point. Robinson would even say that he prides himself in getting involved when out on the floor.

“I pride myself on getting Bam involved when he’s out there,” Robinson said. “He does so much for us defensively that gets covered [by media] but probably not [covered] enough. Anytime we can get him an easy one, that’s like gold for us. How much he exerts on defense, I want to try to make it easy for him. We are both constantly trying to read and figuring where spots in the defense are. Usually good things happen when we’re able to get it back to him.”

Looking at the Heat's first-round pick in Ware who has been impressing, Robinson has nothing but praise for the 20-year-old who speaks on his presence as both running two-man actions are certain to be seen in the future.

“He [Ware] has so much vertical spacing, not that Bam doesn’t,” Robinson said. “His length and athleticism are really unique. There are moments you can throw it up there to him where they are not many guys in the league like that. He has a really good feel of getting out of screens and knowing when to screen and when to split out. He’s just so much more dynamic when you’re able to get it up to him at the rim.”

Robinson said he is at “peace” with whatever his role is on Miami, though he's honest in saying he wants to start as the next chance to do so will be Monday against the Magic.