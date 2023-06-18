The Miami Heat are reportedly in aggressive pursuit to acquire All-Star guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. The Heat along with the Phoenix Suns have emerged as the top two suitors for the three-time All-Star. The franchise is reportedly looking to go in another direction after it brought in former Los Angeles Clippers GM Michael Winger as president of Monumental Basketball, the group that oversees the Wizards. With that, Washington is looking to move on from the 11-year veteran as it hits the reset button and starts over. Miami, however, understandably is seeking ways to do the Beal trade without including shooting guard Tyler Herro.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints recently reported that Miami has offered a package around Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, and multiple first-round draft picks to Washington. They are also considering including Duncan Robinson over Oladipo.

The Wizards, however, would undoubtedly want to get their hands on Herro. The 23-year-old is a budding star in the NBA and has averaged over 20 points per game over the last two seasons. Despite not playing all but 19 minutes of Miami's run to the NBA Finals, the Heat still see Herro as a core piece for their title aspirations.

Nonetheless, Miami should strongly consider trading Herro to bring in a more certified star in Beal. Here are two reasons why.

1. Heat reached Finals without Tyler Herro

It really isn't fair to say the Miami Heat don't need Tyler Herro to be successful. They still did fall short of accomplishing their ultimate goal of winning a championship. There is also no knowing whether the Finals could have gone a different way had Herro been healthy.

Still, the idea is worth considering because of everything Miami did in the playoffs without their starting shooting guard. They upset the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round off Jimmy Butler's heroic masterpieces in Games 4 and 5. Miami then beat a hot New York Knicks team in the next round. Finally, they went up 3-0 over the No. 2 seeded Boston Celtics, who eventually tied up the series. And even with the most pressure in Game 7, they still managed to win the do-or-die and avoided becoming the first team ever to blow a 3-0 series lead to advance to the NBA Finals. Because the Heat did all that, it's hard not to imagine the thought of trading Herro not pass through Pat Riley's mind.

Consider a potential Heat package of Herro, Duncan Robinson, and multiple first-round picks in exchange for Bradley Beal. If Washington says yes to this trade, that essentially means the Heat are losing just Robinson from its 2023 playoff roster. Herro was essentially out for all but 19 minutes of the postseason after breaking his hand in Game 1 of the first round.

With this trade, the Heat are pretty much inserting a three-time All-Star in place of Robinson. If Miami proceeds to do the Lowry-Robinson-picks deal and Washington agrees, they lose further depth. Needing perhaps just one significant piece to get over the hump, it would be smart for Miami to go all in and cash in their best assets — including Herro — for the chance to win an NBA championship in the near future.

In addition, it might be better for the Heat to hold on to someone like Lowry if their goal is to win within the next few years. They keep the veteran guard, who still brings championship DNA to the table.

2. Tyler Herro isn't going to be the next face of this franchise

Sure, we have raved about Herro as a budding star and a perennial 20 PPG scorer in this league. Unfortunately, Herro just isn't going to be the next face of this franchise. He is better suited as a tertiary star, which he is right now. But when Butler ages and Miami transitions to a new era, Herro won't be thrusted as the next face of the franchise.

As such, there really should be no reason for Miami to hold a tight grip on him, especially if it means netting a three-time All-Star and dynamite scorer in Bradley Beal. Beal is someone who can elevate the Heat to legitimate title contenders every year, considering their need for a primary or secondary scorer next to Butler. While Herro can play that role, the 11-year veteran is just more reliable and consistent at this point of his career.

Beal has had countless scoring outbursts throughout his career and has had a number of standout performances in the playoffs, including this 38-point performance in Game 7 versus the Boston Celtics in 2017.

With that said, Miami shouldn't say no to Washington if they remain adamant to include Herro in the deal. While it would be great to have them both, Herro shouldn't by any means be untouchable.