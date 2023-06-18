The Miami Heat are swinging hard to acquire All-Star guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. Miami has emerged as a top suitor for the three-time All-Star after it was reported that Beal and the Wizards are working towards a split this summer. The franchise is reportedly considering heading in a different direction after hiring former Los Angeles Clippers GM Michael Winger as president of Monumental Basketball, the group that oversees the Wizards. The Heat, however, are expectedly reluctant on including guard Tyler Herro in a trade for Beal.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Miami has reportedly offered a package around Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, and multiple first-round draft picks in exchange for the Wizards star. They are also exploring a deal involving Duncan Robinson instead of Oladipo.

Washington, however, would undoubtedly want to get their hands on Herro. The 23-year-old is a budding star in the NBA and has averaged over 20 points per game over the last two seasons. Despite not playing all but 19 minutes of Miami's run to the NBA Finals, the Heat still see Herro as a core piece for their title aspirations.

There are good reasons for Miami to exclude Herro from any potential Beal deal. Here are a couple of them.

1. He is still getting better

One thing to consider about Herro is his age. The guy is just 23 years old and still has a ton of room to grow as a basketball player. As mentioned, Herro has topped 20 points per game in back-to-back seasons and was even Miami's second-leading scorer in the 2021-22 season.

Although still a score first guard, Herro has improved his playmaking over his career. He went from averaging 2.2 assists as a rookie to 4.2 assists this past season. The 6-foot-5 guard still has a ton to grow in this department. But considering his age and being taught under Erik Spoelstra's tutelage, there is a lot of potential for Herro to grow as a more well-rounded offensive talent.

Herro could very well end up becoming like the player the Heat are aggressively working hard to get. Beal initially started as a score-first guard, but has grown his game as a playmaker over the years.

2. He embodies Heat culture

Another reason why the Heat shouldn't include Herro in deals for Beal is because he already embodies Heat culture. He has grown in this system these past four years. The fact that he gained Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley's trust to become a full-time starter speaks volumes of how hard he has worked to earn that role.

Riley himself spoke about how the 23-year-old needs to become a two-way player to be a full-time starter in the NBA. While he still isn't quite there yet as a defensive stud, Herro has made strides this season. An Eastern Conference executive noted a few months before that the former Kentucky standout can't be someone opposing offenses can target anymore. The kid is finally using his quick feet to good use and his added strength no longer makes him a liability on that end of the floor.

There really is no knowing what would have happened in the NBA Finals had Herro been healthy throughout Miami's playoff run. Nonetheless, if the Heat want to make it back to that stage, their chances are better with both Beal and Herro on the team.