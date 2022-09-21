ESPN’s NBA guru Brian Windhorst recently revealed that the Phoenix Suns are trying to find a new home for Jae Crowder. The 6-foot-6 forward appears to be surplus to requirements in Phoenix right now, and it seems like a trade is imminent.

The Miami Heat have now emerged as a potential destination for Crowder, who himself was part of the team’s NBA Finals run in the bubble. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, word on the street is that Crowder “would welcome a return to the Heat.”

Windhorst reported that the Suns are currently in “trade negotiations” that are centered around Crowder. The renowned NBA insider did not reveal what Phoenix is asking for in exchange for the 32-year-old veteran, but it’s possible that the Heat could be willing to meet this price.

Despite the fact that he played just half of the season for Miami after joining the team in the middle of the 2019-20 campaign, Crowder was integral to the Heat’s run to the Finals. In the playoffs, Crowder averaged 12.0 points on 40.3 percent shooting, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 31.4 minutes per contest. He also knocked down 2.6 triples per game on a 34.2-percent clip in 21 postseason appearances.

It is also worth noting that Crowder is now entering the final year of his current deal with the Suns, which will see him earn $10.2 million. His expiring contract will also be a valuable asset for the Heat should they opt to trade for him before the new season starts.