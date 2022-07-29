The Miami Heat have a dire need for a new starting power forward. They lost PJ Tucker to free agency this past offseason, and now they’re left scrambling for a replacement. While they have some intriguing talents on the bench, the team would prefer to have a proven starter in that position.

A player that could be available to them is Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins. In fact, according to Zach Lowe, the Heat has been in contact with the Hawks about the springy forward. These talks happened months ago, according to Lowe. However, with the recent roster changes to both teams, it’s possible that these discussions are reignited soon. (via The Lowe Post)

“There has been some Miami, John Collins chatter,” said Zach Lowe. “It’s old. It might be months old. I don’t think it was ever really serious at al. They might revisit that.”

John Collins’ only similarity with the former Heat starter at PF is their positions. Other than that, the two could not be any more different. While Tucker’s primary focus was on defense, Collins excels more on the offensive side of the ball. Erik Spoesltra does have a way of bringing out the best in his players, though. Despite not being a defensive anchor, the Heat could certainly find value in Collins.

The only question is what would be the price to acquire Collins. The Heat are still in the running to trade for either Donovan Mitchell or Kevin Durant. A trade for Collins could be a sign that the team is bowing out of the competition for the two stars.