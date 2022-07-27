RUMOR: Nets’ level of interest in Heat’s trade offer for Kevin Durant, revealed

The Boston Celtics have emerged as the latest potential landing spot for Brooklyn Nets want-away superstar Kevin Durant. Be that as it may, a handful of other teams from around the league are still hoping to land the former MVP, and one of them happens to be the Miami Heat.

At this point, however, it sounds like a move to South Beach is becoming increasingly improbable for Durant. According to a report by Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Nets just haven’t been enticed by what Pat Riley and his front office have put on the table for KD:

While the Miami Heat remains interested in Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets have displayed little interest in the Heat’s offer for the high-scoring superstar and Miami is moving ahead with its current roster for next season, according to sources briefed on the situation.

The report also states that the Heat are not expected to “budge” on their desire to exclude Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in any potential trade package for Durant. Tyler Herro has been rumored to be the central piece Miami wants to include in the deal, but it doesn’t sound like Brooklyn is interested in the reigning Sixth Man of the Year.

It sounds like the Heat have been taken out of the KD race — for now at least:

According to a source, the Heat could revisit a potential trade for Durant if it becomes a more realistic option down the road but is not in a holding pattern awaiting clarity from the Nets.

Pat Riley knows what he’s doing and he just isn’t willing to give up the whole farm for Kevin Durant.