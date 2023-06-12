The Miami Heat will be fighting for their lives on Monday night in their do-or-die Game 5 showdown against the Denver Nuggets. Down 3-1 in the NBA Finals, the Heat are facing elimination on Denver's home floor, and they will need to pull out all the stops to try and force a Game 6 in Miami.

The good news for Heat fans is that they have just gotten a massive boost on the Tyler Herro front just an hour before tipoff. The former Sixth Man of the Year has been cleared to play in Game 5 after being forced to miss nearly two months of action due to a right hand injury. How close Herro will be to a hundred percent is anybody's guess at the moment, but the most important thing is that he will be available to help his team on Monday night.

This development has prompted an epic reaction from Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. When it was mentioned during Coach Spo's pre-game press conference that Herro was going to be suiting up, the two-time NBA champion shot-caller just had to act like this was the first time he was hearing the news:

Erik Spoelstra was SHOCKED when he learned from reporters that Tyler Herro would be available for the Heat in Game 5 😂 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/tb4t4r0qoC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 12, 2023

Spoelstra even checked his phone to “confirm” the news, which made this whole sequence even more hilarious. It's great to see Coach Spo in such a light mood heading into the most important game of the season for the Heat. After all, you could say that all the pressure is on the Nuggets right now.

In all seriousness, though, Coach Spo heaped praise on Tyler Herro for working hard to put himself in a position to help his team in what they're hoping will be a season-saving victory in Game 5:

“He’s done everything he needed to do,” Spoelstra said. “We appreciate all the work that he’s put in. It’s been a long whatever six, seven weeks of this, and he’s putting himself out there, available. It's all hands on deck.”

Everything will be on the line for the Miami Heat on Monday night, and you can be sure that they will be leaving it all on the floor.