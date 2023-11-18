The Heat look to continue streaking against the Bulls! Check out our NBA odds series for our Heat-Bulls prediction and pick.

We're back for our Saturday slate of predictions and picks from around the National Basketball Association. This next game takes place between rivals in the East as the Miami Heat (8-4) travel to visit the Chicago Bulls (4-9). Check out our NBA odds series for our Heat-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat are currently leading the Southeast Division and they're one of the hottest teams in the league having won their last seven consecutive games. During this winning streak, they've managed four wins on the road and will have a great opportunity to make it eight straight against a Bulls team that lost again last night.

The Chicago Bulls lost another home game last night and it marked their third consecutive loss to an Eastern Conference opponent. They rallied back late and Zach LaVine had a monstrous second half, but the Bulls couldn't get the job done in the final minute and dropped their second-straight game to the Orlando Magic. They'll desperately be looking for a win here.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Bulls Odds

Miami Heat: -2.5 (-112)

Chicago Bulls: +2.5 (-108)

Over: 213 (-110)

Under: 213 (-110)

How to Watch Heat vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Chicago, NBA League Pass

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Miami Heat are one of the hottest teams in the league right right and they've largely been doing it on the backs of their defensive playmaking. They've been very consistent through this seven-game stretch and they've allowed 120+ point scoring totals on three occasions this year. If they can continue to play smart and strip the ball on the defensive end, they should be able to frustrate this Bulls team into double-digit turnovers. The Bulls have played sloppy during their last few games, so Miami should look to exploit the mismatch and get active on defense.

Jimmy Butler now has 30+ points in back-to-back games and another solid performance can be expected from him as he typically plays well against his former team in the Bulls. The Heat are 4-3 in their road games this year and they've managed to go 5-7 ATS overall. The matchup down low between Bam Adebayo and Nikola Vucevic will be crucial for the Heats' success as they'll need Adebayo to control the glass. The Heat have played with more hustle this season, so don't be surprised if they find their rhythm by rebounding the ball and getting out in transition.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Chicago Bulls lost another heartbreaker at home last night to the Magic and it was yet another case of “too little, too late” for the home team. The Bulls struggled mightily in the first half and couldn't get any shots to fall, scoring just 33 points through the half. DeMar DeRozan was cold in his return to the lineup and Zach LaVine also couldn't find his shot. The story changed in the second half as Zach LaVine took over the scoring and ended the game with 34 points. Alex Caruso hit a clutch three and put the Bulls up by two points with twenty seconds left, but they couldn't stop Paolo Banchero from finding a shot and sealing the victory for the Magic.

To win this game, the Bulls will have to find the same energy from their exciting fourth quarters and apply it early into this game. They've been great at coming back from deficits and making games close in the final quarter, but wins have been hard to come by in the final minute and the Bulls continue to fall just short of a win. They'll be short underdogs here and they've gone 4-8-1 ATS on the season. If they can play like they did in the final 10 minutes of their game last night, they should be able to come out with the win.

Final Heat-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Miami Heat are on a serious hot streak right now and they have a great chance to make it eight-straight against this struggling Bulls team. If the Heat can continue to play lockdown defense while Jimmy Butler finds his scoring touch, they should runaway with this win and continue their winning ways.

However, the Bulls had an inspired performance in the fourth quarter of their last game and won't have to worry about guarding Tyler Herro in this one, who they've struggled against in the past. If Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan can get their scoring to sync, the Bulls could stand a chance to win this game. For our prediction, let's go with the Chicago Bulls to break their losing streak and cover this game at home.

Final Heat-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls +2.5 (-108)