The Heat and Bulls meet again in Chicago! Check out our NBA odds series for our Heat-Bulls prediction and pick.

We're back for yet another prediction and pick for this next NBA tilt between rivals in the Eastern Conference. Both teams will meet in a rematch from last game as the Miami Heat (8-5) take on the Chicago Bulls (5-9) with the Bulls winning their last meeting. Check out our NBA odds series for our Heat-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat are currently first in the Southeast Division and they just recently went on a seven-game winning streak after dropping four-straight earlier in the season. Their streak was broken, however, as they dropped their previous meeting against the Bulls. Now, the Heat will have a chance for revenge as they head to face Chicago for their back-to-back series.

The Chicago Bulls are fourth in the Central Division and their season has been a rollercoaster thus far. After almost narrowly beating the Magic in back-to-back games, the Bulls responded with a massive win over the Heat in their last game. They've been one of the league's most dangerous teams in terms of comebacks, so expect things to get crazy at the United Center once again.

NBA Odds: Heat-Bulls Odds

Miami Heat: -1 (-110)

Chicago Bulls: +1 (-110)

Over: 208.5 (-112)

Under: 208.5 (-108)

How to Watch Heat vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Chicago, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

The Miami Heat were playing extremely well until their winning streak was halted by the Bulls in their last game. Before that, the Heat reeled off seven-straight wins and looked like one of the hotter teams in the NBA. Jimmy Butler has been lights-out for them this season and Bam Adebayo is playing lockdown defense on that end of the floor. This team is surrounded by hustle-players, so it was uncharacteristic to see them drop such a large deficit against the Bulls. This time around, look for the Miami Heat defense to be firing on all fronts to stop the Bulls' scoring attack.

The Miami Heat had their last game against the Bulls locked up as a win, but costly turnovers in the second half allowed Chicago to claw their way back into the game. The Heat also struggled to find their shot from three and they were out-rebounded by 10 on the glass. To have success in this game, the Heat will have to be better on the boards and not allow any second-chance buckets to the Bulls. The Bulls have been streaky in their shooting, but giving them additional opportunities after misses could be the difference between the Heat winning and losing this game.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls would certainly be bigger underdogs in this game if it wasn't for their comeback performance in their last outing against the Heat. The Bulls have had a serious problem finding their rhythm in the first half of games, but they've been great about cutting deficits and forcing the game to be decided in the final minutes. They were down 21 points to the Heat at one point, but their constant persistence to shoot the basketball led to 34 points in the fourth quarter as they edged out the win. They can't rely on being a second-half team all season, so look for them to make a point about starting strong in this one.

To win this game, the Bulls will have to balance their scoring and move the ball more on offense. They are too reliant on either Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan to shoot them back into games, but this kind of strategy won't be sustainable, especially once injuries start playing a role. Alex Caruso has stepped up in big moments over the last few games, so they're hoping him and Ayo Dosunmu can rise to the occasion and give them some solid minutes off the bench. Coby White has been hitting important threes lately and they're hoping he can become a sure 3-and-D point guard for them.

Final Heat-Bulls Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun game as both teams have gotten familiar with each other and we're always in for excitement whenever the Bulls play at home. They'll have a ton of confidence heading into this game following their last win, but they're well-aware that they won't be able to go down 21 again at any point if they want to win.

The Heat fell apart in the second half of their last game, but expect them to be much more consistent in this one. While the Bulls are hot right now, they're easily defined by their shooting slumps and if the Heat can start this game strong, they should be ready to protect another lead throughout this game. Aside from last game, the Heat are the much better team here. We'll give them the slight edge with the prediction as we see this game going over its totals.

Final Heat-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -1 (-110); OVER 208.5 (-112)