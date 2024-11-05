ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Miami Heat and the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Suns predictions and pick.

The Miami Heat (3-3) travel to Phoenix to face the Suns (6-1) on Wednesday night in a compelling inter-conference clash. The Suns, led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, have been in strong form, winning five straight games. Meanwhile, the Heat are looking to improve their offensive efficiency, currently ranked 22nd in points per game. Injuries to Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kevin Love could impact Miami’s depth, but Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler are expected to step up. With both teams boasting solid defenses, expect a competitive matchup with potential playoff implications as they vie for momentum early in the season.

Here are the Heat-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Suns NBA Odds

Miami Heat: +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +198

Phoenix Suns: -5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 222.5 (-108)

Under: 222.5 (-112)

How To Watch Heat vs Suns

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

ATS Record: 2-4

Over/Under: 2-5

Head-to-Head Last 10: 4-6 ML / 3-7 ATS / 4-6 O/U

The Miami Heat are looking to upset the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, despite their slower start to the season. Miami’s road prowess, with an undefeated away record, sets the stage for a strong performance at the Footprint Center. The Heat’s sixth-ranked rebounding efficiency will be crucial against a Suns team that struggles on the boards, ranking just 16th in the league. This advantage on the glass should translate to more second-chance opportunities and better control of the game’s pace. Additionally, Miami’s slight edge in three-point shooting, combined with Phoenix’s middling perimeter defense, could be a key factor in stretching the Suns’ defense and creating scoring opportunities.

Defensively, the Heat’s seventh-ranked efficiency will be vital in containing the Suns’ offensive threats. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo’s versatility on both ends of the court will be instrumental in disrupting Phoenix’s rhythm. The Heat’s slower pace of play (26th in the NBA) could frustrate the Suns and force them into a half-court game where Miami’s defensive strengths can shine. With the Suns’ recent victories coming by narrow margins, the Heat’s experience in close games and clutch performances from Butler and Tyler Herro could prove decisive. If Miami can exploit these advantages and maintain their defensive intensity, they have a strong chance of handing Phoenix their second loss of the season.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

ATS Record: 2-5

Over/Under: 4-3

Head-to-Head Last 10: 6-4 ML / 7-3 ATS / 6-4 O/U

The Phoenix Suns are primed to continue their impressive start to the season when they host the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. With a 6-1 record and riding a five-game winning streak, the Suns have found their rhythm early, largely due to the stellar play of their star-studded lineup. Kevin Durant has been in top form, averaging 27.1 points per game, while Devin Booker and Bradley Beal provide additional firepower. The Suns’ offensive prowess, ranking 12th in the league with 114.4 points per game, should prove challenging for the Heat’s defense, despite Miami’s strong defensive reputation.

Defensively, the Suns have shown improvement, ranking 13th in points allowed. This balanced approach, combined with their home-court advantage at the Footprint Center, gives Phoenix a significant edge. The Suns’ ability to control the boards, with Jusuf Nurkic’s recent 15-rebound performance, could be crucial against a Heat team that has struggled with consistency early in the season. Moreover, the Suns’ depth and experience in close games, as evidenced by their recent narrow victories, should prove invaluable if the game comes down to the wire. With the Heat potentially missing key players like Kevin Love and Jaime Jaquez Jr., the Suns are well-positioned to exploit any weaknesses and secure their seventh win of the season.

Final Heat-Suns Predictions & Pick

The Phoenix Suns host the Miami Heat in what promises to be a closely contested matchup. While the Suns have been on a hot streak, winning five straight games, their recent victories have been by narrow margins. The Heat, despite their slower start, have shown resilience, particularly on the road where they remain undefeated. Miami’s advantage on the boards could be a crucial factor, potentially leading to more second-chance opportunities. The Heat’s slight edge in three-point shooting, combined with the Suns’ average perimeter defense, may also play a role. However, the Suns’ star power with Durant, Booker, and Beal, along with their home-court advantage, cannot be overlooked. While Phoenix is favored, the Heat’s defensive prowess and experience in tight games suggest they can keep it close as they cover the spread on the road on Wednesday night.

Final Heat-Suns Predictions & Pick: Miami Heat +5.5 (-108), Under 222.5 (-112)