Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler knows how to make a fan feel special on their birthday. Not many NBA stars would go to the extent that Butler did, carrying a birthday cake as a surprise before joining in singing “Happy Birthday” in the fans' native tongue.

OK, Butler didn't know the words, per se. However, he played the conductor in the video before wishing the teary-eyed fan a happy birthday in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Despite his season-ending injury in the postseason, Butler remains in good spirits. This is typically the norm for the six-time All-Star, who is known as a guy who often shows affection to his fans, travels the world, and knows how to have fun during the offseason.

But when it's time to head back to the basketball court, many wonder how he and his body will respond entering the final year of his three-year, $146 million contract with the Heat.

Brian Windhorst says Jimmy Butler will be “highly motivated” in 2024-25

Butler watched Miami lose 4-1 in their opening-round best-of-seven series against the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Playoffs after he sprained his MCL against the Philadelphia 76ers in their first Play-In Tournament game.

A bad run of health could derail Butler's future in Miami. Heat president Pat Riley hasn't shown any signs of extending Butler's contract, meaning at 35, the six-time All-Star will have to prove in 2024-25 that he's worth a hefty raise.

In a recent episode of his “The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst says Butler will enter the upcoming season with a vengeance.

“I'm basically saying buy [the Heat] because Jimmy Butler is going to be highly motivated,” Windhorst said. “At times, it seems like Jimmy looks for reasons not to play. And maybe that will be the prevailing situation, but I believe that Jimmy is going to be in killer mode to try to prove himself to the Heat and whoever else in the league.”

Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game in 60 games in 2023-24. He has a player option for 2025-26 worth $52.4 million.