In 2022, the average weight in the MLB is 207.25 lbs. These days, the heaviest player you can find in the NFL is Nelson Cruz, at 230 lbs. However, through the history of the MLB, we’ve seen various players who tipped the scales. It’s worth noting, however, that putting on some additional weight can have its pros and cons. While some advantages include having more power, the sport of baseball also requires speed, athleticism, and timing. All of which can be hindered by heaviness. Nevertheless, some players in the past have found a way to make it work. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 heaviest players in MLB history.

10. Jose Ceda: 280 lbs.

Jose Ceda had a brief career in the MLB, playing for the Florida Marlins for two seasons. In his brief career, Ceda tallied an ERA of 4.66, 30 strikeouts, and a record of 0-1. Unfortunately, Tommy John Surgery sidelined him for the 2012 season, and he never made his return to the MLB again.

9. Calvin Pickering: 283 lbs.

Calvin Pickering played in the MLB for five years. He suited up for the Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, and Kansas City Royals. In his five-year career, Pickering batted for .223 and registered 14 home runs. But after 2005, Pickering left the MLB and took his baseball talents overseas.

8. Jonathan Broxton: 285 lbs.

Unlike the previous players in this list, Jonathan Broxton carved out a lengthy 13-year career despite weighing 285 lbs. Broxton suited up for five different teams in the MLB which saw him make two All-Star Game appearances. Throughout his 13-year career, Broxton compiled a 43-38 win-loss card, and an ERA of 3.41, 758 strikeouts, and 117 saves. Unfortunately, injuries started to hamper Broxton late in his career.

7. Bartolo Colon: 285 lbs.

At 285 lbs as well, Bartolo Colon also carved out a lengthy MLB career, but this time at 21 years. In fact, Colon was one of the best pitchers in the league during his time. Colon is a four time All-Star. Furthermore, he led the league in wins and became the recipient of the Cy Young Award in 2005.

6. Prince Fielder: 285 lbs.

Although he was initially around 260 lbs, Fielder added on some weight to reach 285 lbs. Fielder had stopovers with the Milwaukee Brewers, Detroit Tigers, and Texas Rangers. Furthermore, he is a six-time All-Star, three-time Silver Slugger Award winner, NL Hank Aaron Award winner, and AL Comeback Player of the Year. In 2008, Fielder insisted on becoming a vegetarian after witnessing the harsh treatment of animals.

5. Jeff Fulchino: 286 lbs.

At 286 lbs, Jeff Fulchino is certainly one of the heaviest. Fulchino carved out a journeyman career in the MLB, playing for four teams in a span of five seasons. Fulchino had stints with the Florida Marlins, Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros, and the San Diego Padres. He compiled a win-loss record of 9-10, an ERA of 4.84, and 162 strikeouts.

4. Dmitri Young: 295 lbs.

Despite weighing in at 295 lbs, Young carved out a respectable career in the MLB that lasted for 13 years. He batted for .292 and tallied 171 home runs in his career. Young earned two All-Star selections and was named NL Comeback Player of the Year in 2007. Unfortunately, injuries and diabetes ultimately ended Young’s baseball career.

3. Jumbo Brown: 295 lbs.

At one point in the MLB, Jumbo Brown was considered the heaviest player to play in the league by weighing as high as 295 lbs. Based on reports, Brown’s weight gain was due to the removal of his tonsils. Nevertheless, Brown still carved out a lengthy 12-year MLB career which saw him tally a 33-31 record and an ERA of 4.07. His notable highlights include winning two World Series Championships with the New York Yankees, thanks to Babe Ruth.

2. CC Sabathia: 300 lbs.

Despite being one of the heaviest pitchers in MLB history, CC Sabathia played for 19 years in the MLB after suiting up for the Cleveland Indians, Milwaukee Brewers, and the New York Yankees. In his decorated career, Sabathia led the MLB in wins on two occasions. Moreover, he is also a six-time All-Star, recipient of the Cy Young Award, World Series Champion, and ALCS MVP. Sabathia ended his career as one of the best modern-day pitchers in the MLB.

1. Walter Young: 322 lbs.

At 322 lbs, Walter Young is the heaviest MLB player in the history books. Young only had a brief career in the league, suiting up for the Baltimore Orioles in 2005. He tallied a batting average of .303 and registered one home run. Afterwards, Young suited up for several minor league teams in the country. But at only age 35, Young passed away after suffering a dreaded heart attack.